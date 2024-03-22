UFC Vegas 89 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 89 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag Fight.

In the main event, Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 89 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden

Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa

Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima

Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin