UFC Vegas 89 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 89 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag Fight.
In the main event, Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas can weigh no more than 126 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title flyweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 89 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson
Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman
Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal
Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa
Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen
Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Loading comments...