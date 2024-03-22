Bellator Belfast Results: Anderson vs. Moore

MMA Fighting has Bellator Belfast results for the Anderson vs. Moore Champions Series fight card, and more from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday.
In the main event, Corey Anderson faces off with Karl Moore for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title.
In the co-main event, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull defends his title against PFL and MMA vet Jeremy Kennedy.
Check out Bellator Champions Series results below.
Main card (Max at 1 p.m. ET)
Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore
Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery
James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo
Prelims
Alfie Davis vs. Oscar Ownsworth
Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil
Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson
