 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bellator Belfast Results: Anderson vs. Moore

By Bryan Tucker
/ new
Corey Anderson faces Karl Moore in the main event of Bellator Belfast.
Bellator MMA

MMA Fighting has Bellator Belfast results for the Anderson vs. Moore Champions Series fight card, and more from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday.

In the main event, Corey Anderson faces off with Karl Moore for the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title.

In the co-main event, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull defends his title against PFL and MMA vet Jeremy Kennedy.

Check out Bellator Champions Series results below.

Main card (Max at 1 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore

Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery

James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo

Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa

Prelims

Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi

Alfie Davis vs. Oscar Ownsworth

Luke Trainer vs. Grant Neal

Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil

Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson

Nate Kelly vs. Jordan Elliott

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting