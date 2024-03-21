UFC announces full card supporting Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape 2 on April 6

The full card for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event headlined by flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape has now been confirmed.

The event takes place on April 6 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with Nicolau clashing against Kape in a five-round rematch that serves as the main event. Nicolau defeated Kape the first time around in a razor-close decision, and now they’ll run it back with the winner inching closer to title contention in the 125-pound division.

The co-main event features light heavyweight competitor Ryan Spann making his return to action against self-proclaimed Anthony Smith lookalike, Bogdan Guskov. After falling in his octagon debut, Guskov bounced back with an impressive knockout of Zac Pauga in February, but he’ll get a decided step up in competition for his fight with Spann, who holds a 7-4 record in the UFC.

Ariane Lipski will also make her return for a fight against Karine Silva in the women’s flyweight division, while veteran welterweight Tim Means takes on Uros Medic.

Joel Alvarez looks for back-to-back wins when he faces Mateusz Rebecki, and submission specialist Rani Yahya clashes with Victor Henry in a bantamweight bout.

The full card announced for the UFC Fight Night card on April 6 can be seen below, with the bout order still to be determined.

MAIN EVENT: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

Joel Alvarez vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado

Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate

Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza

Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na

Gabe Green vs. James Llonstop

Austin Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz

Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak