Heck of a Morning: Reaction to fighter-less UFC 300 poster, antitrust lawsuit settlement

The UFC 300 poster was revealed on Wednesday and it was met with a whimper, along with a bunch of shade thrown in the UFC’s direction. Should we have been surprised by this poster considering the landscape of the company in 2024?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the poster, and gives an explanation as to why it was to be expected with the promotion being the star of the show in today’s UFC. Additionally, topics include the UFC reaching a settlement agreement for $335 million in their antitrust lawsuits, what we’ve learned about it, why it’s a short term loss for the UFC (yet worth every penny for them in the long run), what it means for the PFL and other promotions, Bo Nickal’s UFC 300 main card placement, Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling flying under the radar, and much more.

