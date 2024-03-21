MMA Fighting has Bellator Champions Series Belfast ceremonial weigh-in video Thursday afternoon in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

In Friday’s main event, light heavyweight contenders Corey Anderson and Karl Moore can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the maximum limit for their vacant light heavyweight title fight. The title was vacated when former champion Vadim Nemkov made the decision to move to the heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, Bellator featherweight champion and challenger Jeremy Kennedy can weigh no more than 145 pounds, the maximum limit for a featherweight title fight.

Bellator Belfast official weigh-ins took place Thursday morning, with ceremonial weigh-ins scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch video of the ceremonial weigh-ins above.

Check out Bellator Belfast official weigh-in results below.

Main Card (HBO Max, 4 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Karl Moore (204.6)

Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145)

Fabian Edwards (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)

James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Leandro Higo (145.1)

Tim Wilde (155) vs. Manoel Sousa (155.6)

Preliminary Card (HBO Max, 1 p.m. ET)

Ciaran Clarke (135.5) vs. Darius Mafi (135.3)

Alfie Davis (155.6) vs. Oscar Ownsworth (155)

Luke Trainer (203.8) vs. Grant Neal (205.4)

Nathan Kelly (146) vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil (147)*

Abraham Bably (257.4) vs. Isaiah Pinson (242)

Nate Kelly (129.1) vs. Jordan Elliott (129.5) — 130-pound catchweight bout

*missed weight