Walt Harris accepts 4-year suspension for violating UFC anti-doping policy

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday night, Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD)—the organization that oversees the new UFC anti-doping program—announced that Harris has accepted a four-year suspension for two separate violations of the promotion’s new policy.

According to the release, Harris tested positive for drostanalone, its metabolite 3a-hydroxy-2a-methyl-5a-androstan-17-on, and testosterone of exogenous origin in a pair of tests given in June and July of 2023. After being notified of the positive tests, Harris submitted “urine and blood samples” in August. Harris’s urine sample tested positive for anastrozole, along with the other items Harris previously tested positive for.

Additionally, Harris’ blood also tested positive for the presence of exogenous testosterone, according to the release.

“Drostanolone and testosterone are anabolic steroids and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP) and UFC Prohibited List,” the statement reads.

Anastrozole, which is categorized as “an aromatase inhibitor,” is also prohibited at all times according to the new policy.

Harris, 40, will be eligible to compete again in July 2027, as his suspension began on July 11. Harris had previously accepted a one-year suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission stemming from his positive test in June 2023.

Should Harris return to compeition following the suspension, he will have been out of action for over six years, as he last competed in June 2021, when he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Marcin Tybura — his third consecutive stoppage loss. Harris has competed 16 times in the octagon, and holds a promotional record of 6-9 (1 NC).