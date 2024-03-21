Between the Links: Latest On Conor McGregor, UFC agrees to settle lawsuits, Aldo back at UFC 301, Francis Ngannou

Conor McGregor says it’s all systems go for his return to the UFC’s octagon this summer, although the particulars have not been revealed. Should fans of the sport be excited about the latest update from the UFC’s biggest star or will it be a letdown in the end?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to McGregor’s recent interview on The MMA Hour and the expectations for his return. Additionally, they discuss the two big fights set for UFC 301, including Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg for the flyweight title and the return of Jose Aldo against Jonathan Martinez, Donn Davis’ interview on Wednesday revealing that Francis Ngannou will make his PFL debut “no later” than September on pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, Ngannou saying he may want to return to boxing for his next fight, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 89 event headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Amanda Ribas, the return of Bellator on Friday, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and Jed Meshew.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your pods.