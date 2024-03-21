Morning Report: Colby Covington trashes ‘circus clown show’ Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing rematch

Colby Covington won’t be tuning in to the upcoming boxing rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

Two of the welterweight division's biggest stars of the past five years are set to run things back outside of an MMA cage. After retiring following a fourth consecutive loss last April, Masvidal (35-17) couldn't stay away from the action. Meanwhile, his old foe Diaz debuted in boxing last August. They'll have part two of their inaugural BMF showdown in Los Angeles, on June 1.

Although Masvidal and Diaz are two of the more prominent personalities in combat sports, their first encounter was nothing but respect. Masvidal won the bout via a third-round TKO from a doctor's stoppage. The same couldn't be said for Masvidal and Covington's history and fight, the second to last for each.

The bitter rivalry between the two will never end at this point. Aside from "Gamebred," Covington has never been impressed by Diaz either, who lost his boxing debut against Jake Paul by unanimous decision. Ultimately, Covington suggests avoiding the upcoming pay-per-view event.

"I'd put my money on the fans, you know," Covington said on SOSCAST. "No one wants to see this fight. These guys aren't boxers (laughs). I'd give the money back to the fans. I'm sorry that you have to pay for this circus clown show. This is not fighting.

"These are not even two boxers. These are two MMA fighters that are going into the boxing ring. So, I would say that I would apologize to the fans, give them their money right back."

According to Covington, a three-time undisputed UFC title challenger, boxing in general is a “dead sport” in 2024. Matchups like the Masvidal-Diaz rematch only fuel that notion for "Chaos," especially after seeing the career the aforementioned Paul has crafted.

Diaz, 38, was Paul's fourth and most recent MMA-based opponent inside the squared circle. Before that win, Paul knocked out former welterweight champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and won decisions over Woodley and Anderson Silva. However, Covington doesn’t see any of those bouts as legitimate, which is why he thinks Diaz took the match.

"He just wanted to take a dive for the money," Covington said. "His UFC career is over. He couldn't hack it in the UFC no more with us All-Stars, so he had to go take a dive."

Since Diaz, Paul has moved on to boxing-centric opponents and earned first-round finishes of Andre August and Ryan Bourland. He next collides with boxing royalty Mike Tyson this coming July.

Covington has set his sights on a potential clash with Ian Machado Garry as his next move in MMA; however, if he were ever offered a shot at Paul, he'd be all over it.

"Yeah," Covington responded when asked if he'd fight Paul. "But he would never fight me. He only wants to fight guys who are over the hill, in their 40s and 60s, like Mike Tyson.

"Jake knows. I've seen Jake out in Miami. He knows who daddy is. He knows who the king of Miami is."

TOP STORIES

Hopeful. Conor McGregor says UFC return is finally set: “This summer, the Mac is back”

Business. UFC reaches settlement to close out antitrust lawsuits, promotion agrees to pay out $335 million

Response. “Huge victory for UFC”: Fighters react to UFC’s $335 million settlement on antitrust lawsuits

Future. UFC class action attorney details next steps in settlement

Target. Michael “Venom” Page wants Ian Machado Garry fight at UFC’s return to England this summer: “Maybe you could stop me?”

Plan. Donn Davis: Francis Ngannou makes PFL debut “no later” than September at Saudi Arabia PPV

Ripples. TKO Group Holdings stock jumps nearly 8 percent after UFC settles antitrust lawsuits

Closure. UFC releases statement after reaching settlement in antitrust lawsuits

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

BKFC Knucklemania 4 Pre-Fight Presser.

Ribas vs. Namajunas preview.

UFC Connected: Nunes, Sandhagen, and Gordon.

Bellator Belfast Fight Week Vlog 2.

Full fight.

Invicta 1 KOs.

Fancy D’arce from Back Escape.

Fighter’s Flow with the creativity.

Cooking with Volk.

LISTEN UP

No Bets Barred. MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Conner Burks discuss UFC Vegas 89 and the return of Rose Namajunas, plus Bellator Belfast best bets.

MORNING MUSIC

If possible, I want to get more involvement and interaction, as I’m always looking to soak in more sounds. So, go to Twitter, use the #MorningReport hashtag, or find one of my tweets with it, and drop me a jam you’re currently really into. I’ll pick the best one alongside my daily choice and give you a shoutout!

Before that, some Clairo.

Pat, with the vacation vibes, follow the man for great MMA business insight. In the meantime, take us away, Michael.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

I wish this were unbelievable.

Your official #UFC300 poster!



We're counting down to April 13!! pic.twitter.com/Io03nFcKJy — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 20, 2024

Fixed.

K-1.

Ready.

Rise and grind @AmandaRibasUFC is putting in the work ahead of #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/sgvSIJWvXJ — UFC (@ufc) March 20, 2024

Vacancy.

YOUR MAIN EVENT FACES OFF FOR THE FIRST TIME! @CoreyA_MMA and @KarlMoore91 go head-to-head for the vacant Light Heavyweight title on Friday night! #BellatorBelfast | Friday March 22 | SSE Arena, Belfast ️ On Sale NOW. Link in bio pic.twitter.com/kzr30Ck3eA — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 19, 2024

Always am.

You were right:



The King of Rio is Back! pic.twitter.com/z4b8H9QwDy — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) March 20, 2024

Zombie fights.

Looks like Korean Zombie is launching a Korean MMA promotion! Zombie Fight Night launches June 29th. pic.twitter.com/IyQkwiHsfV — Chris Presnell (@mmaecosystem) March 20, 2024

Team Grasso.

Smiles.

Oh.

@beneildariush Smash your face International fight week, piss or get off the pot. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) March 21, 2024

Big news.

So, this just happened… We at @PGFworld have just signed with @UFCFightPass / @ufc . We are the first #JiuJitsu Pro League in the world with the highest grand prize in BJJ! Our mission is to pave the way for jiu-jitsu athletes to become paid career professionals, while also… — ‍☠️ 5FDP (@ZoltanBathory) March 21, 2024

Exciting news for international RIZIN fans! Introducing RIZIN PASS, your gateway to over 700+ fights and 100+ hours of exclusive content!



RIZIN PREMIUM PASS has Pay-Per-Views included! Don't miss out on the action!



SUBSCRIBE:https://t.co/lzLSlijZJy#RIZIN #RIZINPASS pic.twitter.com/uGnxTtVkJd — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 21, 2024

Prep.

Diamond.

yeah this is art pic.twitter.com/JjB0h1B6uQ — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) March 21, 2024

Media day.

#RIZIN_LANDMARK9 in KOBE

⚡️Only 2️⃣ days left until the Kobe event⚡️



During the photo shoot,

Strasser's shouting "Enough already, come on!!"

caused a baby to cry#KiichiStrasser@StrasserKiichi



3/23 (Sat) Doors open at 12:00 / Starts at 14:00

※ Opening fights start at… pic.twitter.com/MaviplCklP — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 21, 2024

#RIZIN_LANDMARK9 in KOBE

⚡️Only 2️⃣ days left until the Kobe event⚡️

Behind-the-scenes photoshoot with the fighters #YuRiShim who will be facing RENA



3/23 (Sat) Doors open at 12:00 / Starts at 14:00

※ Opening fights start at 12:30

Kobe World Memorial Hall pic.twitter.com/eIUde4Wvm4 — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 21, 2024

#RIZIN_LANDMARK9 in KOBE

⚡️Only 2️⃣ days left until the Kobe event⚡️

Scenes of fighters taking photos



The dark gangster⚔️

Kyohei Hagiwara@pax12_k



3/23 (Sat) Doors open at 12:00 / Starts at 14:00

Kobe World Memorial Hall pic.twitter.com/1lizlvmMgi — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 21, 2024

#RIZIN_LANDMARK9 in KOBE

⚡️Only 2️⃣ days left until the Kobe event⚡️

Scenes of fighters signing autographs ✍️



Taking on the fight with a short haircut #RENA @SB_RENA



Doors open at 12:00 PM / Starts at 2:00 PM on 3/23 (Sat)

Kobe World Memorial Hall pic.twitter.com/UVjfGZBnck — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 21, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Tim Means (33-15-1, 1 NC) vs. Uros Medic (9-2); UFC Vegas 91, April 27

Karen Date (8-2) vs. Yerin Hong(4-3); Pancrase 342, April 29

Takasuke Kume (25-7-4) vs. Yusuke Kasuya (13-8-2); Pancrase 342, April 29

Puja Tomar (8-4) vs. Rayanne Amanda (14-7); UFC Fight Night, June 8

FINAL THOUGHTS

PGF on Fight Pass is fantastic. If you haven’t heard about that tournament, it sounds super exciting. The more eyes, the better.

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Which boxing match interests you more? Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Equally interest/uninterest level vote view results 9% Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 (21 votes)

38% Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul (85 votes)

51% Equally interest/uninterest level (114 votes) 220 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.