BKFC Knucklemania 4 staredowns: Mike Perry mean-mugs Thiago Alves

LOS ANGELES – An intense Mike Perry gave his best mean-mug to fellow headliner Thiago Alves following the kickoff press conference for BKFC Knucklemania 4 in Los Angeles.

Headliners posed for cameras following a presser lead by TV personality and fight fan Mario Lopes. Earlier BKFC press conference staredowns have ended in brawls, but Wednesday’s presser attended by MMA Fighting ended without issue.

BKFC Knucklemania 4 takes place April 27 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event streams live via internet pay-per-view on the promotion’s app and several online partners including FITE TV.

Check out the full staredowns above.