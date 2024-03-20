No Bets Barred: UFC Vegas 89 and the return of Rose Namajunas, plus Bellator Belfast best bets

For the second week in a row, the UFC is back in the world’s most famous APEX.

After the entirely forgettable UFC Vegas 88, the world’s leading MMA promotion returns to its home base for UFC Vegas 89 as the company continues the march onward towards UFC 300. But it’s not just UFC this weekend as Bellator makes its long-awaited return under new ownership, with Bellator Belfast, and of course the No Bets Barred boys are here with a full breakdown of this MMA doubleheader.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew open the show lamenting the state of APEX cards and the negative effect they have on the bank account, before diving into UFC Vegas 89 and Bellator Belfast. Can Rose Namajunas insert herself into the flyweight title picture on Saturday? Is it Jeremy Kennedy’s time to shine against Patricio Pitbull? And how many gimmick parlays is too many gimmick parlays for one weekend? All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 82 of No Bets Barred.

