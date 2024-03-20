UFC 300 poster revealed ahead of historic event

The poster for the highly anticipated UFC 300 event has been revealed.

In the main event of the historic card, which is set for April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title for the first time against former champion Jamahal Hill.

Typically, UFC posters feature, at least, the main event competitors, but the UFC 300 poster is more about the accomplishment, and the event as a whole rather than individual competitors, as you can see below.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan in the first all-Chinese championship bout in UFC history. Prior to that, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will put his “BMF” title on the line against fellow fan-friendly competitor, and former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway.

Check out the full UFC 300 lineup below.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill — UFC light heavyweight title fight

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan — UFC strawweight title fight

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — BMF title fight

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN+)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo