The MMA Hour with Conor McGregor, Michael Page in studio, Benoît Saint Denis, Tim Welch and Donn Davis

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

2 p.m.: PFL head honcho Donn Davis reacts to the promotion’s new broadcast partner and what’s ahead.

2:30 p.m.: UFC lightweight Benoît Saint Denis reflects on his UFC 299 fight with Dustin Poirier.

3 p.m.: Michael Page joins us in studio to reflect on his octagon debut at UFC 299.

4:15 p.m.: Sean O’Malley coach Tim Welch breaks down UFC 299 and what’s next for the UFC bantamweight champ.

4:45 p.m.: Conor McGregor returns to the MMA Hour to talk about his new movie Road House and the latest on his comeback.

