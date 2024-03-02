Gamebred Bareknuckle video: Chase Sherman brutally knocks Alex Nicholson unconscious

Chase Sherman waited a decade to avenge one of the early losses of his professional fighting career, and he did it with vicious style.

The former UFC heavyweight took on Alex Nicholson in the co-main event of Saturday’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 card, and after a tough start that saw Nicholson find success, Sherman landed an absolutely brutal right hand that sent Nicholson toppling unconscious to the cage floor.

Check out the vicious first-round knockout from Sherman in the video below.

In 2014, Nicholson knocked Sherman out in the first round in their MMA bout for regional promotion Island Fights.

Since departing the UFC, Sherman has racked up a 2-0 record with two finishes for Jorge Masvidal’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion, as he also stopped Carl Seumanutafa with a nasty elbow in the first round at Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 this past December.

Nicholson wasn’t able to follow up on his 19-second finish at that same event to close the year, but got a lot of respect from Sherman after the fight since he was severely undersized.