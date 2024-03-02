Junior dos Santos knocks out Alan Belcher to win heavyweight title in Gamebred Bareknuckle bloodbath

Junior dos Santos has another title to add to his trophy case.

“Cigano” faced Alan Belcher in the main event of Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 on Friday for the promotion’s inaugural heavyweight title. In a bloody battle, dos Santos picked up a nasty second-round TKO stoppage to close the show at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

Belcher came out very aggressive, charging forward to keep dos Santos moving backward. However, the former UFC heavyweight champion used foot movement and patience to try to find his openings, and dos Santos busted Belcher open with the first clean shot he landed. The tide seemed to turn from that moment on.

But Belcher wouldn’t go quietly, as he turned the heat up even more in the second. Eventually, Belcher shot for a takedown, but dos Santos ended up on top in a dominant position, hunting for submissions and landing ground and pound. As soon as Belcher climbed back to his feet, dos Santos delivered the big shot that was the beginning of the end to win the heavyweight championship.

Junior Dos Santos knocks out Alan Belcher to become Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight champion pic.twitter.com/rbxu3xr986 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 3, 2024

In the co-main event, Chase Sherman took on fellow former UFC competitor Alex Nicholson and exacted revenge around a decade in the making with a brutal knockout victory. Nicholson started out looking sharp, but being undersized at heavyweight against a guy as powerful as Sherman was too much.

Sherman faced Nicholson on the regional scene back in 2014 and Nicholson scored a first-round knockout.

Check out full Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 results below.