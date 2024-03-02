‘WTF is he wearing?’: Fighters react to Jake Paul’s easy knockout win over Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul absolutely ran over Ryan Bourland on Saturday in Puerto Rico, as many expected him to do.

Paul picked up his second victory in less than three months with another quick knockout victory over a professional boxer. The social media star turned boxer barely broke a sweat as he had Bourland in trouble early, before a huge barrage of punches in the corner led to the referee stepping in and waving it off.

Following the win for Paul, fighter in both boxing and MMA had their thoughts about the night’s festivities — from the actual fight itself, to the build up prior to it. Check out those reactions below.

Wtf is he wearing — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 3, 2024

First rd KO….. oh ok! Good job Jake — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) March 3, 2024

Is this satire? Or is this actually happening? This what he was screaming about being dialed in for? https://t.co/OztjNUr6T0 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 3, 2024

Cool ‍♂️ — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) March 3, 2024

I’d cook you ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 3, 2024

Jake Paul just knocked out my uber driver ! @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/bb0ormK6vF — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 3, 2024

Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING.



BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD FUCKING SERIOUS FUCK YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 3, 2024