 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘WTF is he wearing?’: Fighters react to Jake Paul’s easy knockout win over Ryan Bourland

By Mike Heck
/ new

Jake Paul absolutely ran over Ryan Bourland on Saturday in Puerto Rico, as many expected him to do.

Paul picked up his second victory in less than three months with another quick knockout victory over a professional boxer. The social media star turned boxer barely broke a sweat as he had Bourland in trouble early, before a huge barrage of punches in the corner led to the referee stepping in and waving it off.

Following the win for Paul, fighter in both boxing and MMA had their thoughts about the night’s festivities — from the actual fight itself, to the build up prior to it. Check out those reactions below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting