Watch Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland full fight video highlights from their co-main event showdown Sunday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Paul vs. Bourland took place March 2 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Jake Paul (9-1) and Ryan Bourland (17-3) squared off in the the co-main event clash. The fight aired live on DAZN.

Catch all the video highlights below.

Jake Paul with a first round knockout!



(who'd he fight exactly?)

The Full Jake Paul fight pic.twitter.com/TtAZ6nWwZb — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) March 3, 2024

Ryan Bourland is ready to make his ring entrance



Ryan Bourland is ready to make his ring entrance

Jake and Logan share a wholesome moment together before Jake steps into battle



Jake and Logan share a wholesome moment together before Jake steps into battle

The stars are out tonight in Puerto Rico



Felix "Tito" Trinidad is currently backstage as Jake Paul gets ready to take the ring ⚡️



The stars are out tonight in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul reacts to the @onwardwanna score card How did you score the fight?



Jake Paul reacts to the @onwardwanna score card How did you score the fight?

Jake Paul has landed



Jake Paul has landed

Logan Paul arrives to rally behind @jakepaul



Logan Paul arrives to rally behind @jakepaul

For more on Ryan vs. Bourland, check out the live blog below from MMA Fighting.

Well, Jake Paul could not be more relaxed. He kicks us off by reciting Ricky Bobby quotes with a faux Southern drawl. Methinks he does not respect this man’s skills very much. Jermaine Paul is the singer for tonight’s National Anthem — and the microphone doesn’t work for the first half of it. Lovely start. And here comes Ryan Bourland. Maybe I’m just projecting, but this man does not look confident. And here comes Paul, dressed in complete rooster regalia. “El Gallo de Dorado” indeed. This Puerto Rican crowd loves it.

Round 1: Referee Luis Pabon is our third man in the ring. Bourland may not have the physique of an Adonis but he is fired up. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Paul snaps off a series of jabs, splitting the guard of Bourland. Jab to the body by Paul. Three-piece combo by Paul. He’s already sitting down on these shots. Paul goes back to the body, then snaps Bourland’s head back with a double jab. Huge right hand connects for Paul! Paul swarms with punches! Bourland is badly hurt! Paul unloads against the ropes! Paul fires off more shots to the body then cracks Bourland square in the jaw! Paul is pummeling him! This is over. Totally overwhelmed him.