UFC Vegas 87 post-fight show: Reaction to Rozenstruik’s main event stoppage win; Plus, did Mokaev earn title shot?

Jairzinho Rozenstruik capped off Saturday’s UFC Vegas 87 event at the APEX with a referee stoppage TKO victory after the fourth round against previously undefeated Shamil Gaziev. While that fight was the main event, the bout with the highest stakes in most people’s minds was the flyweight fight that saw Muhammad Mokaev defeat Alex Perez via unanimous decision. With flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja potentially needing an opponent for UFC 301, did Mokaev do enough to get him that shot?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Eric Jackman react to Rozenstruik’s big win and what should be next, if Mokaev’s performance warrants that championship opportunity, and if not, who could be the guy. Additionally, they discuss Umar Nurmagomedov’s win over a game Bekzat Almakhan and if a rebooking against Cory Sandhagen could be in play, Vinicius Oliveira’s knockout of the year contender, and much more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 87 post-fight show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.