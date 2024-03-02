UFC Vegas 87 bonuses: Vinicius Oliveira doubles up with $100K for Fight and Performance of the Night

Vinicius Oliveira had one of the most lucrative UFC debuts in recent memory.

Not only did Oliveira score an early Knockout of the Year candidate with his flying knee KO of Bernardo Sopai, he was also rewarded with a pair of bonuses for delivering the Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night. That adds up to the Brazilian newcomer leaving Saturday’s UFC Vegas 87 event with an extra $100,000 in his pocket.

Sopai, also making his UFC debut and on just four days’ notice as a replacement for Yanis Ghemmouri, earns a $50,000 bonus for his part in the preliminary lightweight contest. The Sweden-based fighter tested Oliveira early before succumbing to a brutal knee to the jaw late in the third round.

The other $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus went to flyweight Steve Erceg. “Astroboy” flattened veteran Matt Schnell with a picture-perfect left hook to record his first UFC finish and extend his winning streak to 11 straight fights.