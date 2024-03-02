‘What an embarrassment’: Pros react to Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopping Shamil Gaziev between rounds at UFC Vegas 87

Jairzinho Rozenstruik didn’t give Shamil Gaziev a chance to go the distance in his first UFC main event.

Saturday’s heavyweight headliner ended before the start of Round 5 as a battered and bruised Gaziev was unable to continue following an inspection by referee Marc Goddard. The veteran official found himself in a heated discussion with Gaziev’s team, but it was ruled that Gaziev was having difficulty with his vision and the bout was stopped.

It was the first loss of Gaziev’s pro career and several of the responses on social media were unkind, including that of UFC flyweight Cody Durden who wrote, “Wow, what an embarrassment.” Former light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa also offered a blunt criticism of the ending, writing that “He said he can’t see but the big guy gave up in there.”

Others were complimentary of Rozenstruik’s performance and you can see the best social media reactions to the UFC Vegas 87 main event below.

Wow, what an embarrassment. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) March 2, 2024

He said he can’t see but the big guy gave up in there. #ufcvegas — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 2, 2024

The fact that Gaziev was fighting in a main event in his 2nd fight in the org is actually wild - Rozenstruik showed there are levels#UFCVegas87 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 2, 2024

It felt more like he just didn’t think he could win anymore, rather than his eye actually being an issue. #UFCVegas87 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 2, 2024

I’ve said this before these ref’s don’t get enough credit. Very nice stoppage. #UFCVegas87 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 2, 2024

Goddard did a fantastic job there. Sensed there was an issue/injury. Did a little investigation and stopped the fight. Not the cleanest/greatest of fights but good on Rozenstruik to turn it up in round 4. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 2, 2024