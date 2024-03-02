 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘What an embarrassment’: Pros react to Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopping Shamil Gaziev between rounds at UFC Vegas 87

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gaziev
Shamil Gaziev and Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jairzinho Rozenstruik didn’t give Shamil Gaziev a chance to go the distance in his first UFC main event.

Saturday’s heavyweight headliner ended before the start of Round 5 as a battered and bruised Gaziev was unable to continue following an inspection by referee Marc Goddard. The veteran official found himself in a heated discussion with Gaziev’s team, but it was ruled that Gaziev was having difficulty with his vision and the bout was stopped.

It was the first loss of Gaziev’s pro career and several of the responses on social media were unkind, including that of UFC flyweight Cody Durden who wrote, “Wow, what an embarrassment.” Former light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa also offered a blunt criticism of the ending, writing that “He said he can’t see but the big guy gave up in there.”

Others were complimentary of Rozenstruik’s performance and you can see the best social media reactions to the UFC Vegas 87 main event below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting