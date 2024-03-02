UFC Vegas 87 live blog: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

This is the UFC Vegas 87 live blog for Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, the heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s UFC event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Rozenstruik makes his 13th octagon appearance and looks to bounce back from a first-round submission loss to Jailton Almeida in the main event of UFC Charlotte this past May in his lone appearance of 2023. Prior to that, “Bigi Boi” knocked out Chris Daukaus in just 23 seconds at UFC 282 in December 2022.

Gaziev enters his first promotional main event in just his second UFC appearance. The 34-year-old is 12-0 as a pro with 11 finishes, and earned a contract on the Contender Series with a first-round submission win against Greg Velasco in September. In his octagon debut, Gaziev stopped Martin Buday in the second round via TKO at December’s UFC 296 event.

Check out the UFC Vegas 87 live blog below.