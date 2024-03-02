‘Not title fight ready’: Pros react to Muhammad Mokaev grinding out win over Alex Perez at UFC Vegas 87

Muhammad Mokaev passed the toughest test of his career, but his marks might not be high enough to earn him a shot at UFC gold.

Ahead of his fight with Alex Perez at UFC Vegas 87 on Saturday, Mokaev suggested that an “impressive” performance at the UFC APEX could vault him towards a title fight with flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301. Though Mokaev’s wrestling carried him to a decision victory and kept his perfect pro record intact, the outcome was not without its detractors as Perez presented a stiff challenge for all three rounds.

Terrance McKinney tweeted one of the most blunt responses to Mokaev’s win, simply stating that the 23-year-old is “not title fight ready.” Unsurprisingly, flyweight contender Brandon Royval appeared to agree.

“Raw Dawg” has also made his case for a fight with Pantoja—a man who has beaten Royval twice, including just three months ago at UFC 296—and he laughed at Mokaev’s UFC Vegas 87 outing, reminding everyone that he’s ready for UFC 301 if the matchmakers need a challenger for Pantoja in Brazil.

See how the pros reacted to Mokaev’s close decision win over Perez below.

Ugh I love the kid but def not title fight ready — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 2, 2024

This is y’all’s boy — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 2, 2024

Anyways I’ll be ready for UFC 301 lol Perez 29-28 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 2, 2024

Muhammad did enough ..his striking is good he needs to believe in it more Perez was ready for wrestling — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 2, 2024

Only shot Mokaev is getting after that fight , is one at the bar ! Just jokes don’t come for me — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 2, 2024

Mokaev should get the nod here but he’s gonna need to vastly improve his striking if he wants a shot at dethroning Pantoja. His footwork and his integration of his striking to set up his takedowns is gonna need work as well. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 2, 2024