Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland start time, TV schedule, ring walks

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland start time, TV schedule, and ring walks are for the Paul vs. Bourland fight card on Saturday night at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This post will help explain the Paul vs. Bourland fight card and at which time the co-headliners are expected to make their ring walks.

The event features an eight-fight card headlined by Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke and Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland on DAZN. The Paul vs. Bourland ring walks are expected to take place approximately around 9 p.m. ET.

The Paul vs. Bourland prelims begin with a three-fight lineup at 5:30 p.m. ET on DAZN. The schedule for this portion of the card can been seen below.

Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott

Pedro Marquez vs. Brandon Valdez

Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera

The card then continues on DAZN at 7 p.m. ET for the five-fight main card. Jake Paul takes on 17-2 professional boxer Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight bout in the co-main event. In the main event, Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke compete for Serrano’s WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight titles in a 12-round championship bout.

The schedule for this portion of the card can be seen below.

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla