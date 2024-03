Paul vs. Bourland Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Bourland results and live updates for the Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland fight card on Saturday night at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

When the co-main event begins around 9 p.m. ET, check out Paul vs. Bourland live round-by-round updates from our live blog of Paul’s latest boxing challenge. Jake Paul takes on 17-2 professional boxer Ryan Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.

Main Card

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla

Paul vs. Bourland Prelim Results

Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott

Christopher Ortiz vs. Omar Pacheco

Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera

Check out the Paul vs. Bourland main card live blog below. The live blog for Saturday’s co-main event, Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, can be found separately here.

Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4: