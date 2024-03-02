UFC Vegas 87 Results: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 87 results for the Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday afternoon.

In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev will square off in a heavyweight contest. Rozenstruik has lost three of his past five fights, while Gaziev is 12-0 in his career.

Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro clash in a light heavyweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 87 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET)

Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Ludovit Klein vs. A.J. Cunningham

Loik Radzhabov vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady