UFC Vegas 87 Results: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 87 results for the Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday afternoon.
In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev will square off in a heavyweight contest. Rozenstruik has lost three of his past five fights, while Gaziev is 12-0 in his career.
Vitor Petrino and Tyson Pedro clash in a light heavyweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 87 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro
Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. ET)
Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat
Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Ludovit Klein vs. A.J. Cunningham
Loading comments...