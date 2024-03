LOS ANGELES – Watch video of the press conference staredown between Canelo Alvarez, the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO super middleweight champion, and undefeated Jaime Munguia. The two faced off for cameras in Los Angeles after promoting their fight.

Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his titles against Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4.