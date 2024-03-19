Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, Jose Aldo’s return at UFC 301

With UFC 299 and UFC 300 being absolutely stacked fight cards on paper, many were wondering what would take place at UFC 301 in May, which will serve as the promotion’s return to Brazil. Over this past weekend, it was announced that Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight title against Steve Erceg, while it was also revealed that Jose Aldo would end his MMA retirement to face Jonathan Martinez — and both fights certainly got the MMA community talking.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the bookings, the reactions from fans, and the giant opportunities for Erceg and Martinez. Additionally, listener topics include whether or not the UFC should move Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan from UFC 300 to UFC 301, Alex Pereira potentially making a quick turnaround for the May pay-per-view if he gets out of his fight with Jamahal Hill unscathed, the UFC’s next three events as lead-ins to the April 13 mega event, what UFC 302 could look like, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

