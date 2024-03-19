Conor McGregor still wants to fight soon, but ‘there’s been no talk about anything’ from UFC

Conor McGregor wants to fight, but he claims he still hasn’t had any meaningful conversations with the UFC about his potential return to action.

As McGregor continues promoting his upcoming acting debut in the Road House reboot, the former two-division champion rarely escapes an interview without addressing his fight career.

Sadly, he just doesn’t have many answers to give. Rumors swirled for months that perhaps his long-awaited return would come against Michael Chandler at UFC 300, but that date didn’t materialize

McGregor then announced plans to fight at UFC 303 on June 29, but that was also knocked down after UFC CEO Dana White said he hoped the Irish superstar would return in the fall. For all the talk about a return date and location, McGregor said he’s waiting on the UFC.

“I would love [to fight on June 29],” McGregor told talkSport. “If they give me that, then we can go ahead and straight away for sure. I did call for that also [at The Sphere in September], that would be great for me. June 29, and then The Sphere, and then what? What happens then, I don’t know.

“I wonder do they know. There’s been no talk about anything. So I wonder what next.”

McGregor addressed potential opponents and named a couple of rematches he would love to explore once he’s back. One of those was a previously mentioned trilogy with Nate Diaz at The Sphere in Las Vegas that White quickly knocked down.

That didn’t sit too well with McGregor.

“It’s good to see [Dustin] Poirier get that win [at UFC 299],” he said. “That makes this the quadrilogy, we’ll say the real trilogy, the finish of it, to put an end to it, to put a finish to it. That is a huge bout right now. I anticipate the result will go that way, and I was happy to see it. That’s a big one for sure.

“Obviously, I’ve got the Diaz trilogy. That’s what I had said for The Sphere. There was cold water put on that publicly off the bat, and I wasn’t happy with that. I need discussion, a conversation, because if I lose interest, I’m not getting anything back, and I just drift off. I hope I can get something in and get dialed in.”

McGregor also named Chandler as the person he’ll most likely face in his return to the UFC, but it sounds like even that matchup hasn’t been discussed recently. That’s why he doesn’t really care who he faces in his return, so long as something gets booked sooner rather than later.

“Chandler, of course, I assume that will be the first one,” McGregor said. “I would assume that would be the first one.

“The opponent doesn’t matter. I just wish for a nice run-up, a bit of transparency and let me go for it again.”