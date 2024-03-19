 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley reacts to ‘fake-a** b****’ Chito Vera’s greasing accusation at UFC 299

By Drake Riggs
UFC 299: O’Malley v Vera 2 Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera likely won’t be friends anytime soon.

Nobody likes excuses. Even if they're just observational comments, sometimes it's just better to keep them to yourself. Vera became the latest victim of this instance when he took to Twitter last week to question whether ot not O'Malley greased his hair in their UFC 299 bantamweight title rematch.

The Ecuadorian lost the bout via a one-sided unanimous decision and elaborated on his claims yesterday on The MMA Hour when he explained that grabbing O'Malley was like "grabbing a fish out of water." The champion O'Malley quickly responded online with "Send pic of your face," alluding to the damage he delivered. However, that wasn't all "Sugar" had to say about Vera and the accusation.

“Everybody seems to love this dude,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast. “Motherf*****’s a fake-ass b****. Chito sucks. F*** him. I know s*** that people don’t know that would change their minds on him, but I’m not gonna go out there and post it. The DM s*** was real. I was in his f****** head. I was his brain. I was thinking for him. People are, ‘Oh, he’s just a family man.’ F*** that guy, bro.

“Then he comes out saying I’m greasing my hair. Bro didn’t even get close enough to smell my hair let alone think I — what was greasing my hair gonna do?

“I’m just like, be the bigger man, you don’t need to ruin his f****** life, you already ruined his career. Just be the bigger man,” he concluded.

O'Malley, 29, knew exactly what he wanted next after his redemptive victory over Vera. Vocally interested in a potential matchup with the featherweight champion Ilia Topuria prior, O'Malley called "El Matador's" name when asked in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

If not the big champion vs. champion clash, O'Malley expects to battle the clear top contender in his division Merab Dvalishvili. Thanks to the connection between Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling, who O'Malley took the title from, it's given the champion more to look forward to in the tricky stylistic challenge.

“It’s so crazy that people think I’m ducking Merab, but I’m calling out Ilia,” O’Malley said. “I don’t get where they see — Ilia’s scary compared to Merab. Merab’s a dangerous fight, very well could f****** beat me. Anybody could beat me. Chito could beat me. Ilia could beat me.

“I just close my eyes and I can’t wait to see Merab standing across from me, seeing ‘Aljo’ just frowning in the corner. Seeing Matt Serra just sad. Ray Longo [expletives], ‘F***. It’s about to happen again.’ I can’t wait for that s***, baby.”

