Morning Report: Sean O’Malley reacts to ‘fake-a** b****’ Chito Vera’s greasing accusation at UFC 299

Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera likely won’t be friends anytime soon.

Nobody likes excuses. Even if they're just observational comments, sometimes it's just better to keep them to yourself. Vera became the latest victim of this instance when he took to Twitter last week to question whether ot not O'Malley greased his hair in their UFC 299 bantamweight title rematch.

The Ecuadorian lost the bout via a one-sided unanimous decision and elaborated on his claims yesterday on The MMA Hour when he explained that grabbing O'Malley was like "grabbing a fish out of water." The champion O'Malley quickly responded online with "Send pic of your face," alluding to the damage he delivered. However, that wasn't all "Sugar" had to say about Vera and the accusation.

“Everybody seems to love this dude,” O’Malley said on his TimboSugarShow podcast. “Motherf*****’s a fake-ass b****. Chito sucks. F*** him. I know s*** that people don’t know that would change their minds on him, but I’m not gonna go out there and post it. The DM s*** was real. I was in his f****** head. I was his brain. I was thinking for him. People are, ‘Oh, he’s just a family man.’ F*** that guy, bro.

“Then he comes out saying I’m greasing my hair. Bro didn’t even get close enough to smell my hair let alone think I — what was greasing my hair gonna do?

“I’m just like, be the bigger man, you don’t need to ruin his f****** life, you already ruined his career. Just be the bigger man,” he concluded.

O'Malley, 29, knew exactly what he wanted next after his redemptive victory over Vera. Vocally interested in a potential matchup with the featherweight champion Ilia Topuria prior, O'Malley called "El Matador's" name when asked in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

If not the big champion vs. champion clash, O'Malley expects to battle the clear top contender in his division Merab Dvalishvili. Thanks to the connection between Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling, who O'Malley took the title from, it's given the champion more to look forward to in the tricky stylistic challenge.

“It’s so crazy that people think I’m ducking Merab, but I’m calling out Ilia,” O’Malley said. “I don’t get where they see — Ilia’s scary compared to Merab. Merab’s a dangerous fight, very well could f****** beat me. Anybody could beat me. Chito could beat me. Ilia could beat me.

“I just close my eyes and I can’t wait to see Merab standing across from me, seeing ‘Aljo’ just frowning in the corner. Seeing Matt Serra just sad. Ray Longo [expletives], ‘F***. It’s about to happen again.’ I can’t wait for that s***, baby.”

TOP STORIES

Loss. Francis Ngannou has ‘no regrets’ about Anthony Joshua fight: ‘I really don’t see a thing that I should have done different’

Slippery. Chito Vera explains Sean O’Malley greasing accusation: ‘He was like grabbing a fish out of the water’

Absence. Conor McGregor coach unsure why fighter remains un-booked, calls situation ‘weird’

Questions. Monday Mailbag: The return of Jose Aldo and the Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa debacle

Close. Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighed comeback as recently as UFC 299, but ‘I’m not going to fight in the UFC ever again’

Champs. Tom Aspinall explains impromptu Jon Jones faceoff, will be ‘very, very surprised’ if they ever fight

Update. Mark Coleman released from hospital, back in the gym as recovery from house fire continues

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Free fights.

Bellator Belfast Fight Camp Confidential 1.

Full fight.

Gaethje's Road to UFC 300.

Poatan sparring.

LISTEN UP

On To the Next One. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alex K. Lee discuss the matches to make after UFC Vegas 88.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Recovery.

So MRI confirmed acl rupture, meniscus tear and groin injury. Surgery is scheduled for tomorrow. Nothing will break me, I’m determined to come back stronger than ever in no time — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 18, 2024

Legends.

He’s been my boss for nearly quarter of a century❣️



Nobuyuki Sakakibara@nobu_sakakibara #RIZIN pic.twitter.com/jOJSA1sGyb — Lenne Hardt レニー・ハート (@lennehardt) March 18, 2024

Silly goose time.

Just being a silly goose https://t.co/1tLuasKobZ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 18, 2024

Fight week.

Things you love to see.

Mark Coleman is back in the gym!



"I never left... Well, for a second"



(via @IamTheImmortal's IG) pic.twitter.com/X7yZIgntaY — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 18, 2024

Mullet mayhem.

AARON JEFFERY HOLDS !



Throwback to #Bellator284 when @aajmma defeated former middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford via first round TKO!



Aaron Jeffery takes on Fabian Edwards in a #1 Contender matchup at middleweight at #BellatorBelfast… pic.twitter.com/LOYL86qPwY — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 18, 2024

Lol.

Don’t mess with kids cause you’re going to be grand papa pic.twitter.com/EAfD1OWLvq — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 18, 2024

Dedication to the craft.

Gyllenhaal showing up to fight with a staph infection just like a real fighter https://t.co/tMToa23XKF — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) March 18, 2024

Stats.

At UFC 300, Max Holloway will face Justin Gaethje in what will be his 29th bout in the promotion.



40 fighters have competed 25+ times in The UFC. Holloway is the only one to have never been officially Knocked down.



Here's an analysis of all 40 fighters. Legendary chins on this! pic.twitter.com/ST2VHxGYNe — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) March 18, 2024

Homecoming.

Ilia Topuria is in Georgia! ❤️



I think there is at least 5k people at the Tbilisi International Airport ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Lx2mfnPZZG — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) March 18, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Lucero Acosta (5-2) vs. Alejandra Lara (9-7); Combate Global, May 11

FINAL THOUGHTS

Jake Gyllenhaal with some phenomenal method acting, huh?

Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will we ever see Sean O’Malley vs. Chito Vera 3? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.