Mark Coleman released from hospital, back in the gym as recovery from house fire continues

UFC legend Mark Coleman has not only been released from the hospital, but he wasted no time returning to the gym following a tragic house fire that nearly cost him his life.

The former UFC heavyweight champion posted a video message on Monday thanking fans for the support he has received over the past week. Coleman is now back home, resting and recovering following a brief readmission to the hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The UFC Hall of Famer was initially life flighted from the scene of the house fire where he rescued his parents from the blaze before he succumbed to smoke inhalation. Thankfully, Coleman survived the ordeal and now he’s taking time to recover from the injuries suffered during the fire.

“I am healing up very well,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “My lungs are sore. My eyes are burnt but I’m very much alive and well. I feel so blessed it’s in my higher powers hands. He wants me to move forward today and I am. I’m overwhelmed by the love and support that I have received, if I had a wish it would be that I could meet each and every one of you to give you a big hug and thank you in person.

“Everybody check in on your loved ones life is good life is what you make it. Everything starts with a thought keep the negative thoughts out of your head, love you all so much.”

Coleman not only left the hospital but he actually already returned to the gym where he routinely coaches and trains alongside UFC welterweight Matt Brown at his facility, the Immortal Martial Arts center in Columbus, Ohio.

Brown posted a video on Instagram showing Coleman back in the gym less than a week after his harrowing encounter in the house fire.

“I never left,” Coleman said in the video. “Well for a second.”

In a separate message posted on Sunday, Coleman promised he’s got plenty left ahead of him still to travel now that he’s on the road to recovery.

“I’m glad I’m still here with you all. We have more things to do,” Coleman said. “Tomorrow is not promised. Live in the moment and find peace today.”