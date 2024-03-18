 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch Ilia Topuria get swarmed by fans at crazy Georgia homecoming

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
Ilia Topuria
@iHeartGeorgius1, Twitter

Ilia Topuria isn’t done basking in the glow of his UFC title win.

Two months after his featherweight championship-winning knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Topuria continues to celebrate as he was swarmed by fans at Tblisi International Airport in Georgia on Monday.

Watch video of the wild scene below, courtesy of Setanta Sports.

Topuria is a man of many nations, having been born in Germany, raised in his parents’ native Georgia, and now currently fighting out of Spain. “El Matador” has proudly flown the flags of Georgia and Spain since making his UFC debut in 2020.

In the video above, Topuria is seen leaning out of a vehicle while greeting as many fans as he can reach. The undefeated fighter is the first UFC champion to represent Georgia.

This isn’t the first taste of widespread admiration Topuria has received as he was also recently feted at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, the home stadium of the world-renowned Real Madrid football club.

Watch more footage of fans in Georgia celebrating Topuria below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting