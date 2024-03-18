Watch Ilia Topuria get swarmed by fans at crazy Georgia homecoming

Ilia Topuria isn’t done basking in the glow of his UFC title win.

Two months after his featherweight championship-winning knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Topuria continues to celebrate as he was swarmed by fans at Tblisi International Airport in Georgia on Monday.

Watch video of the wild scene below, courtesy of Setanta Sports.

Ilia Topuria is in Georgia! ❤️



I think there is at least 5k people at the Tbilisi International Airport ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Lx2mfnPZZG — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) March 18, 2024

Topuria is a man of many nations, having been born in Germany, raised in his parents’ native Georgia, and now currently fighting out of Spain. “El Matador” has proudly flown the flags of Georgia and Spain since making his UFC debut in 2020.

In the video above, Topuria is seen leaning out of a vehicle while greeting as many fans as he can reach. The undefeated fighter is the first UFC champion to represent Georgia.

This isn’t the first taste of widespread admiration Topuria has received as he was also recently feted at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, the home stadium of the world-renowned Real Madrid football club.

Watch more footage of fans in Georgia celebrating Topuria below.