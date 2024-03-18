The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Marlon Vera, Robert Whittaker, John Kavanagh and Rich Chou in studio, Rafael Cordeiro, Gilbert Melendez, and more

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap the weekend in combat sports.

1:20 p.m.: Lightweight legend Gilbert Melendez chats about his latest project with Scott Coker.

1:45 p.m.: Francis Ngannou reflects on his bout against Anthony Joshua and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: Marlon Vera looks back at his title shot against UFC bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley and discusses what’s next.

3:15 p.m.: Longtime MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro discusses his work with Mike Tyson ahead of the Jake Paul match.

3:45 p.m.: John Kavanagh and Rich Chou stop by in-studio.

5 p.m.: Robert Whittaker returns to discuss his latest win over Paulo Costa and what’s next.

5:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys look back on their best bets from the weekend.

