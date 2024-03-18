 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 88

By Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa v Tybura Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marcin Tybura picked up a much needed victory, and handed Tai Tuivasa his fourth consecutive loss with a first-round submission in the main event of UFC Vegas 88. Despite not having a name in mind for a callout, where will Tybura go after getting back into the win column in a headline spot?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to predict what is next for Tybura following his win over Tuivasa from a matchmaking perspective. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Ovince Saint Preux after his upset win over Kennedy Nzechukwu, Christian Rodriguez following his split decision win over Isaac Dulgarian, along with Macy Chiasson and Gerald Meerschaert following their submission victories on the main card, and more.

