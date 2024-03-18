Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says Islam Makhachev is ‘more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov was during his prime’

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov will forever be compared to each other.

Although the current UFC lightweight champion Makhachev is still in the midst of his reign over the division, he’s arguably already alongside his mentor and longtime teammate Nurmagomedov in the conversation as two 155-pound all-time greats. The latter of which is considered by many as the very best ever to do it, and for some, that’s across any weight class.

Throughout their careers, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are — and were — surrounded by fellow greats at the famous American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) gym. One of those names includes former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who remains close with both Russian superstars. As dominant of a performer as MMA has ever seen, Nurmagomedov finished his legendary run with a perfect 29-0 record and looked more unstoppable than ever in his final three fights. However, Cormier feels Nurmagomedov’s successor to the throne has a more dangerous skillset overall.

“Dana [White] came out a couple weeks ago and said that when he talked to Dustin [Poirier] after the fight (against Nurmagomedov), he said he was freaking out or it was Dustin or Conor [McGregor], one of them was freaking out because they said they never thought another man that can do that to them under Khabib,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Because of his strength and his control and the way that he manipulated you on the ground.

“I think Makhachev possesses a lot of those same types of qualities. Very similar when he gets you on the ground but because he’s a better striker, I feel he is even more dangerous than Khabib was during his prime.”

When it comes to title defenses, the 32-year-old Makhachev (25-1) is already one win away from tying Nurmagomedov who tied the divisional record at three before his retirement in October 2020. Both of Makhachev’s first two defenses came over the former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski last year. It was a unanimous decision for Makhachev in fight one before a first-round head kick and punches knockout finished the rivalry in the rematch.

Makhachev’s top contender options, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan, are all occupied with matchups at UFC 300 next month while he awaits the conclusion of Ramadan. After that, the champion targets a return date in June. It’s just a matter of finding a suitable opponent.

After Poirier’s recent second-round knockout out of Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, he looks like the best option as of today. Both men are down for it and with all things considered, Cormier sees a way to justify it although the Saint Denis result just put Poirier back in the win column after a knockout loss of his own to Gaethje in July 2023.

“I feel like it makes sense because if you’re trying to build a star, that star has to go through the previous star,” Cormier said of a Makhachev vs. Poirier title fight. “We saw it happen with Khabib with Conor McGregor. We saw Dustin become a star after beating Conor McGregor. We’ve seen it for as long as we’ve watched sports and sports entertainment because, in the WWF or WWE, you had the established stars, when they were ready to retire, get beat by the new up-and-coming guy. Then they would take that shine.

“It feels like it makes the most sense because it feels like this is the way to help and further make Islam Makhachev a star.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

I feel like dangerous might not be the right word in the comparison of Khabib and Islam. More capable or diverse as a finisher? I know that’s practically the same thing, but it sounds a little better specified that way. Even then, Islam is still behind Khabib in overall finishes. Not by much, but 16 (11 submissions, 5 KOs) to 19 (11 submissions, 8 KOs) in favor of Khabib.

