Nate Diaz sends message of solidarity to Conor McGregor: ‘Free Conor’

It’s not all beef between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

Diaz and McGregor have one of the most storied rivalries in MMA history, highlighted by their two fights, which are among the highest-grossing pay-per-view events of all-time. Since their last fight back in 2016, the relationship between the two has ebbed and flowed, with both men periodically taking jabs at one another. However, on this St. Patrick’s Day, Diaz has chosen to mend fences, at least for a moment.

On Sunday, Diaz came out with a message of solidarity for McGregor, in response to the former two-division champion’s mounting frustrations with being unable to return to the octagon. McGregor recently noted that he’s made several attempts to return to the cage, but that the the fights have not ended up happening, leading to him losing interest and the cycle repeating itself. It’s a situation Diaz himself is familiar with.

This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it’s up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you

Free Conor it’s at pattys day in this bitch ☘️ pic.twitter.com/X4WQVNV79X — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 17, 2024

“This was me for years before Conor even got here. They want [you] to die before [you] get out these contracts. It’s up to you to make something pop. No one gonna help you but you. “Free Conor, it’s [St.] Patty’s Day in this b****.”

Diaz was in a similar situation to McGregor at the end of his UFC run. With only one fight left on his contract, Diaz wanted to complete his contract and move on from the UFC, but struggled to get his final fight booked. He eventually was booked to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, but a last-minute weight miss and shuffle resulted in Diaz facing Tony Ferguson, and winning by fourth-round submission.

It’s unclear exactly what the hold-up is with McGregor’s return. “Notorious” previously suggested he will return at International Fight Week this summer, but UFC CEO Dana White recently said he did not expect McGregor to return until fall at the earliest. McGregor last fought at UFC 264, when he snapped his leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.