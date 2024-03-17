UFC Vegas 88 post-fight show: Reaction to Marcin Tybura’s quick submission win over Tai Tuivasa

Tai Tuivasa’s losing streak has been extended to four fights after Marcin Tybura made relatively quick work of the powerful knockout artist in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 88 event.

In an event that had very few stakes, is the story more about Tybura’s impressive win, or Tuivasa getting stopped yet again?

Following Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Eric Jackman, and Alexander K. Lee react to the event, Tybura’s submission victory, and what things could look like for both fighters moving forward.

Additionally, they discuss the near skirmish following the Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa co-main event ending in a no-contest, who the MVP of the event was, who took home the bonuses, Christian Rodriguez getting the split nod over Isaac Dulgarian, Gerald Meerschaert’s submission win adding to his impressive middleweight résumé, and more.

