Conor McGregor ‘eager’ to get back to work after ‘Road House’ promo tour: ‘I’ve got 2 fights left on my contract’

Conor McGregor had fun playing a bad guy in a big Hollywood production with his role in the upcoming Road House reboot. But more than anything, he’s anxious to back to work at his real job in the UFC.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Irish superstar has promoted the film alongside many of his castmates at festivals like South by Southwest in Texas, as well as a premiere for the movie in London.

The next stop for the promo tour is New York, and then Road House actually debuts on Prime Video on March 21.

After his obligations for the film are wrapped up, McGregor said he’s ready to put his full focus back on his fight career. He hopes to book a return to the UFC sooner rather than later.

“I’m looking forward to getting back and regressing, resetting and recalibrating and remapping my return to the octagon,” McGregor said during a press conference to promote Road House. “I’m eager for that. We’re in the first quarter of 2024. There’s still a good chunk of the year left.

“I’ve got two fights left on my contract. Negotiations are ongoing. When the promotional work of the movie comes to an end, when the St. Patrick’s day festivities come to an end, it’s isolation and it’s focus, and move toward a return to the octagon.”

While he’s spent the majority of his time recently promoting Road House, McGregor rarely escapes questions about his next fight. Sadly, he doesn’t really have any answers.

McGregor has repeatedly said he wants to return at the upcoming UFC 303 card on June 29 for International Fight Week 2024, but it seems like that won’t happen. UFC CEO Dana White said he’s hopeful McGregor will return by the fall, but he hasn’t offered any further updates on an actual date for his expected fight against Michael Chandler.

White often touts McGregor’s extreme wealth as a reason why his return keeps getting delayed. But the former two-division UFC champion doesn’t sound like that’s preventing him from fighting again. His promotional duties for Road House likely prevented him from competing on the historic UFC 300 card on April 13. But outside of that, he seems ready to fight.

As far as returning for another acting role in the future, McGregor isn’t totally opposed to the idea, though he’s not racing back to a movie set any time soon.

“Right now, not at this time,” he said of accepting another role. “I’m going to regroup after all this work, I’ll leave it to the professionals. It’s hard work. It was very hard work.

“After [my fight], maybe next year or something, I do not know — I will not say never say never because I had such a great time, and I met some friends for life here, and I enjoyed the process. Even Amazon have been absolutely amazing to work with. Who knows what the future holds for sure in this industry.”