Ahead of UFC 300, promotion releases full event replay of UFC 200 for free

UFC 300 is almost here and the UFC is pulling out all the stops to build excitement for its landmark event.

On April 13, UFC 300 takes place in Las Vegas, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, and featuring one of the deepest cards ever assembled on paper. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang puts her title on the line against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan, the feature main card bout pits “BMF” champion Justin Gaethje against former featherweight champion Max Holloway, and the rest of the fight card features seven former UFC champions and one two-time Olympic gold medalist.

It’s a truly stacked card and in an effort to promote the upcoming card, the UFC has put out its last mega-event for free on its YouTube page.

UFC 200 was a landmark event for the promotion and took place on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas. Headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between then-champion Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes, the card also featured Brock Lesnar returning to the promotion to take on Mark Hunt, then-light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier taking on Anderson Silva in a short-notice non-title fight, Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar rematching for an interim featherweight belt, and a host of other marquee matchups.

You can watch a full replay of the event above.

The promotion also released a full event replay of UFC 100 last month, which you can view here.