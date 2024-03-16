UFC Vegas 88 post-fight bonuses: Marcin Tybura earns $50k for subbing Tai Tuivasa

There was no “Fight of the Night” was awarded at UFC Vegas 88, but finishers on Saturday’s fight card each picked up an extra $50,000.
The promotion announced four bonus winners after the ESPN+ card at UFC APEX, with each earning “Performance of the Night” bumps for leaving judges out of the equation.
Included on the list of bonus-winners:
- Marcin Tybura: The UFC Vegas 88 headliner made quick work of Tai Tuivasa, rebounding from an early cut to submit the Aussie via rear-naked choke in the first round. It was his fourth UFC bonus.
- Macy Chiasson: The winner of The Ultimate Fighter 28 picked up her second rear-naked choke win over Pannie Kanziad and her second UFC bonus in a bantamweight contest.
- Jafel Filho: The Contender Series signee now owns his first UFC winning streak after tapping Ode Osbourne with a rear-naked choke in their prelim bout.
- Jaqueline Amorim: The women’s strawweight made quick work of Cory McKenna, tapping the Welsh fighter with a brutal armbar in the first round.
