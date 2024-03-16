Watch Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.
Tuivasa vs. Tybura took place March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Tai Tuivasa (14-6) and Marcin Tybura (24-8) squared off in the the main event clash.
The fight aired live on ESPN+. Catch all the video highlights below.
Wasted no time once it got to the ground @MarcinTybura gets the submission victory in round one! #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/uT2cNU1gcp— UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2024
MARCIN TYBURA PUTS TAI TUIVASA OUT COLD #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/5YaQkJ0LGu— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 17, 2024
Round 1
Dean gets them going and we’re off. Tuivasa lands a kick to the body, then some nasty elbows. Tybura fighting back, but he’s busted open less than 30 seconds in.
Low kick from Tuivasa, body kick from Tybura, left hand by Tuivasa, then Tybura ducks under for a clean double against the fence. Tuivasa defends for a moment then gets tackled. Over three minutes to work.
Tybura has the back, both hooks in and is landing a flurry of punches, over and over and over again. About 30 unanswered ground strikes from Tybura, but Tuivasa doesn’t look hurt in any way. Tybura takes a breath then starts punching again. Tybura has the rear naked choke locked in and it’s tight. Tuivasa trying to fight it and he’s hanging in there with just under a minute to go. Dean raises Tuivasa’s arm, it hits the canvas, and it’s over.
Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (rear naked choke) Round 1, 4:08
