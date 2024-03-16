Watch Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Tuivasa vs. Tybura took place March 16 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Tai Tuivasa (14-6) and Marcin Tybura (24-8) squared off in the the main event clash.

The fight aired live on ESPN+. Catch all the video highlights below.

Wasted no time once it got to the ground ‍ @MarcinTybura gets the submission victory in round one! #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/uT2cNU1gcp — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2024

MARCIN TYBURA PUTS TAI TUIVASA OUT COLD #UFCVegas88 pic.twitter.com/5YaQkJ0LGu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 17, 2024

For more on Tuivasa vs. Tybura, check out our live blog below.