‘Was an odd choice’: Pros react to Marcin Tybura’s quick work of Tai Tuivasa in UFC Vegas 88 main event

By Alexander K. Lee
Marcin Tybura bounced back from his most recent loss in a big way.

Facing Tai Tuivasa in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 88 main event, “Tybur” went to his grappling to nullify the hard-hitting Australian and despite Tuivasa showing some impressive resilience, he couldn’t stop Tybura from working his way towards a fight-ending rear-naked choke near the end of Round 1. It was the third win in four fights for Tybura, while Tuivasa has now slumped to the tune of four straight losses.

It wasn’t surprising to see Tybura go to his wrestling and submission skills to deal with Tuivasa, who has picked up all but one of his 14 pro wins by way of knockout. Fellow Aussie Megan Anderson took to Twitter to lament Tuivasa’s lacking grappling defense and praise Tybura for his tactics: “Tybura with the smart gameplan - take it to the ground and it was just a matter of time.”

See more of the pros’ social media reactions to UFC Vegas 88 below.

Marcin Tybura chokes out a slumping Tai Tuivasa

Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa get heated after eye poke leads to no-contest

Christian Rodriguez ekes out win over Isaac Dulgarian

