‘Was an odd choice’: Pros react to Marcin Tybura’s quick work of Tai Tuivasa in UFC Vegas 88 main event

Marcin Tybura bounced back from his most recent loss in a big way.

Facing Tai Tuivasa in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 88 main event, “Tybur” went to his grappling to nullify the hard-hitting Australian and despite Tuivasa showing some impressive resilience, he couldn’t stop Tybura from working his way towards a fight-ending rear-naked choke near the end of Round 1. It was the third win in four fights for Tybura, while Tuivasa has now slumped to the tune of four straight losses.

It wasn’t surprising to see Tybura go to his wrestling and submission skills to deal with Tuivasa, who has picked up all but one of his 14 pro wins by way of knockout. Fellow Aussie Megan Anderson took to Twitter to lament Tuivasa’s lacking grappling defense and praise Tybura for his tactics: “Tybura with the smart gameplan - take it to the ground and it was just a matter of time.”

Marcin Tybura chokes out a slumping Tai Tuivasa

Tai not actively looking to peel the hands and just trying to grit out the rnc with that amount of time left, was an odd choice



Tybura with the smart gameplan - take it to the ground, and it was just a matter of time #UFCVegas88 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 17, 2024

Yea, if you foul me, then say that, I think everyone will be pissed and want to bark back. But the eye poke looked legit. Sucks because Battle was for sure dominating. https://t.co/jAFWnEe0Z7 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 17, 2024

Christian Rodriguez ekes out win over Isaac Dulgarian

It’s odd because we’re now told damage over the position wins the RD. But Dulgar gets about 3.5min of control in RDs 1&2, so it’s what do the judging favor more? Trust me, half us fighters are just as confused on what’s winning in a dog fight like that. I’m not mad at it. https://t.co/QliDMCntF2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 17, 2024

Personally I thought a draw was coming. https://t.co/fJrZgbnLkP — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 17, 2024

