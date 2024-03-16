UFC Vegas 88 video: Mike Davis taps Natan Levy with nasty arm-triangle in lopsided return

Mike Davis made it look easy in his first fight since October 2022.

Davis faced Natan Levy in the featured preliminary bout of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 88 event at the UFC APEX. Davis dropped Levy with the first strike he landed and nearly submitted his opponent on multiple occasions in the first round, but Levy was able to survive.

As Round 2 began, Davis continued his dominance, mounting Levy and securing a beautiful arm triangle choke to force the tap.

Check out video of the finish below.

Davis has won four in a row inside the octagon, but that streak has happened since October 2019 as injuries have plagued the 31-year-old throughout his UFC run. Davis also holds octagon wins over Mason Jones, Viacheslav Borshchev, and Thomas Gifford after dropping his short notice octagon debut to Gilbert Burns.

Levy saw his two-fight winnin streak snapped and is now 2-2 as a member of the UFC roster.