UFC Vegas 88 live blog: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

This is the UFC Vegas 88 live blog for Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura, the heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Tuivasa has seen both ends of streakiness as a UFC fighter over his past 11 outings — a three-fight losing streak, a five-fight winning streak, and another three-fight losing streak — as he hopes to avoid a four-fight skid. After knocking out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in February 2022, “Bam Bam” was stopped by Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, and Alexander Volkov.

Tybura looks to get back into the win column in his own right after getting finished in just 73 seconds by Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC London this past July. Prior to that, the 38-year-old earned decision wins against Alexandr Romanov and Blagoy Ivanov.

Check out the UFC Vegas 88 live blog below.