UFC Vegas 88 Results: Tuivasa vs. Tybura

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 88 results for the Tuivasa vs. Tybura fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.
In the main event, Tai Tuivasa looks to snap his three-fight skid against Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight showdown. Tybura aims to rebound from a first-round TKO loss to Tom Aspinall in his last outing at UFC London this past July.
Welterweights Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa clash in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 88 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura
Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian
Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis
Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler
Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva
Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna
Loading comments...