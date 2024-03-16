UFC Vegas 88 Results: Tuivasa vs. Tybura

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 88 results for the Tuivasa vs. Tybura fight card, a live blog for the main event, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night.

In the main event, Tai Tuivasa looks to snap his three-fight skid against Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight showdown. Tybura aims to rebound from a first-round TKO loss to Tom Aspinall in his last outing at UFC London this past July.

Welterweights Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa clash in the co-main event.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Check out UFC Vegas 88 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian

Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis

Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler

Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne

Joshua Culibao vs. Danny Silva

Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna

Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger