Marvin Vettori sends Brendan Allen message after UFC Vegas 89 scratch: ‘I’ll smash your face just because you look funny to me’

Marvin Vettori hopes to fight Brendan Allen in the future after being forced out of their main event matchup.

Vettori was scratched from the headliner of UFC Vegas 89, which takes place April 6 at the UFC APEX, for what he called a “freak accident,” and says it was the first time he has had to pull out of a fight in his career. The one-time middleweight title challenger explained that in an Instagram video, before turning his attention to Allen.

“Now, to my f****** opponent, it’s on,” Vettori said. “You’re not going to hide no more. I know I’m going to see you — either in the cage, or not. I’ll see you around. You know, I’m fed up with all your bulls***. You sit down in front of a computer and become Hulk. When you see me, you’re like a quiet little girl — all smiles, trying to be nice. I punked you once already, you know that.

“I sat down and told you [that] you got knocked out twice by these two dudes. You know what happened over there, you funny looking thing, man. You look like you came out of a Griffin episode.”

While he hopes to still get his hands on Allen after suffering a lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75 this past June, Vettori believes he is the A-side to the fight, and if Allen wants the opportunity to move up in the ranks in the midst of a six-fight win streak, it’s Vettori’s decision to make.

“It’s on, I’m the big shot, you’re going to have to beg me for another shot. I don’t give a f*** about fighting you, I’m [doing] you a favor. I’ll smash your face just because you look funny to me. That’s it, I’ll see you soon.”