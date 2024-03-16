Tai Tuivasa not worried about current skid: ‘If I was losing against some bums, f***, I’d write myself off too’

Tai Tuivasa is predicting a return to form this weekend.

On Saturday, Tuivasa faces Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC Vegas 88. It’s an important fight for Tuivasa, who has lost three in a row since being on the verge of a title shot back in 2022. But while some fans are writing the Australian fighter off given his recent run of form, “Bam Bam” is not too worried.

“I’ve been here before. It’s nothing I haven’t seen,” Tuivasa said this week on The MMA Hour. “I suppose I fight better when my back’s against the wall.

“The thing is, I’m losing against f****** Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich. These guys ain’t no call-ins off the street. Alex Volkov. If I was losing against some bums, f***, I’d write myself off too. But these guys are the best in the world. So I’m sweet. I’ve just got to keep my head straight.”

Tuivasa has, in fact, been in this exact same position before. After winning his first three fights in the UFC, “Bam Bam” dropped three straight, but rebounded with five consecutive wins to get himself back into the mix at the top of the division. Now he hopes to kick-start a similar run, which will be made even more special as Tuivasa turns 31 on Saturday.

“Marcin Tybura’s a great fighter,” Tuivasa said. “He’s been around a long time as well. He’s very experienced, but I’m going to come out and if I dink him, I sink him. Simple.

“I think it’s a good matchup. Obviously, he’s going to try to drag me into later rounds and that’s my challenge — to get in there, land my shots, and get it over with, to enjoy my birthday in the beautiful Las Vegas.”

In fact, the only bad part for Tuivasa about fighting this weekend is that it’s taking place in the UFC APEX, instead of in front of a crowd. The fan-favorite always has a lively entrance and legions of fans supporting him at every fight, but given his current position, Tuivasa is looking on the bright side for how this could be a positive.

“ I love the crowd,” Tuivasa said. “You know I love the crowd, but maybe I might be a bit more focused in. I can listen to my corner more and I can get the job done. And once I get back in the winning column, give me back the crowd.”

UFC Vegas 88 takes place this Saturday with the main card scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EST.