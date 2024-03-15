‘Who?’: Fighters react to Steve Erceg landing UFC 301 title shot against Alexandre Pantoja

Steve Erceg is the surprise winner of the Alexandre Pantoja sweepstakes.

UFC announced Friday that Erceg — not Muhammad Mokaev, Brandon Royval, or any of the other usual flyweight suspects — will be the one challenging Pantoja for a UFC belt on May 4 when the promotion returns to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 301. The announcement comes just three bouts into Erceg’s octagon career, fresh off a March win over Matt Schnell, and ignited plenty of reaction from the mild-mannered 27-year-old’s fellow fighters.

Check out reaction to the announcement below, including an incredulous response from Mokaev, who had been vocally campaigning for the spot.

Who — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 15, 2024

Tf UFC just done?

I have second active winning streak in MMA flyweight history!



InshaAllah I will take this belt soon! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024

never picked opponents , never pulled out from the fights even tho when I wasn’t healthy

Never missed weight



I will be champion ! You motivated me a lot @Mickmaynard2 thank u — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024

I have more finishes in the UFC than Ercegs fights mate — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024

Give me Royval in Manchester I gonna maul him , you wanna see finish?

Give me this fight! I will finish him — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024

Pantoja literately cleaned the division even before being champion!!!! Erceg got the gold ticket because of it!!!! That been said pantoja by finish #ufc301 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 15, 2024

Another Aussie is coming for the strap!!



Huge step up for Astroboy here in just his 4th fight in the promotion - does he have the tools to shut down Pantoja, though? https://t.co/WJtsWNjBTx — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 15, 2024