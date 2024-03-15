‘Who?’: Fighters react to Steve Erceg landing UFC 301 title shot against Alexandre Pantoja

Steve Erceg is the surprise winner of the Alexandre Pantoja sweepstakes.
UFC announced Friday that Erceg — not Muhammad Mokaev, Brandon Royval, or any of the other usual flyweight suspects — will be the one challenging Pantoja for a UFC belt on May 4 when the promotion returns to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 301. The announcement comes just three bouts into Erceg’s octagon career, fresh off a March win over Matt Schnell, and ignited plenty of reaction from the mild-mannered 27-year-old’s fellow fighters.
Check out reaction to the announcement below, including an incredulous response from Mokaev, who had been vocally campaigning for the spot.
Who— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) March 15, 2024
Tf UFC just done?— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024
I have second active winning streak in MMA flyweight history!
InshaAllah I will take this belt soon!
never picked opponents , never pulled out from the fights even tho when I wasn’t healthy— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024
Never missed weight
I will be champion ! You motivated me a lot @Mickmaynard2 thank u
I have more finishes in the UFC than Ercegs fights mate— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024
Give me Royval in Manchester I gonna maul him , you wanna see finish?— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 15, 2024
Give me this fight! I will finish him
Pantoja literately cleaned the division even before being champion!!!! Erceg got the gold ticket because of it!!!! That been said pantoja by finish #ufc301— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) March 15, 2024
Another Aussie is coming for the strap!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) March 15, 2024
Huge step up for Astroboy here in just his 4th fight in the promotion - does he have the tools to shut down Pantoja, though? https://t.co/WJtsWNjBTx
Erceg looked good his last fight. I’ll be on weight ready to step in if anything happens. If not I’m sitting front row watching my teammates and next fight square off. https://t.co/LA5wcltRHA— Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 15, 2024
