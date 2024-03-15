 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Who?’: Fighters react to Steve Erceg landing UFC 301 title shot against Alexandre Pantoja

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night: Schnell v Erceg Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Steve Erceg is the surprise winner of the Alexandre Pantoja sweepstakes.

UFC announced Friday that Erceg — not Muhammad Mokaev, Brandon Royval, or any of the other usual flyweight suspects — will be the one challenging Pantoja for a UFC belt on May 4 when the promotion returns to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 301. The announcement comes just three bouts into Erceg’s octagon career, fresh off a March win over Matt Schnell, and ignited plenty of reaction from the mild-mannered 27-year-old’s fellow fighters.

Check out reaction to the announcement below, including an incredulous response from Mokaev, who had been vocally campaigning for the spot.

