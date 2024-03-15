Chris Curtis steps in for Marvin Vettori, will fight Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90

Once again, Chris Curtis steps in to save the day.

On Thursday, news broke that Marvin Vettori was forced out of his planned main event bout against Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90 on April 6, and that the UFC was looking for a replacement to step in. Twenty-four hours later, the No. 14 ranked UFC middleweight Chris Curtis is stepping in, per the UFC.

Marvin Vettori OUT ❌

Chris Curtis IN ✅@BrendanAllenMMA vs Chris Curtis 2 is on the books for #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/PU0btZHnvl — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2024

Multiple sources with knowledge of the booking also confirmed the bout to MMA Fighting.

This will be the second time Curtis has stepped in on short notice to face Allen. At UFC Vegas 44, Curtis replaced Roman Dolidze against Allen and won by second-round TKO. Since then, Curtis has had an up-and-down run, with three wins, two losses, and one no-contest. Most recently, he took a split decision over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

Since losing to Curtis, Allen has been on a tear. The 28-year-old has won six straight in the UFC’s middleweight division, five by rear-naked choke. Most recently, he submitted Paul Craig in the main event of UFC Vegas 82.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.