Mark Coleman issues statement of gratitude after heroic near-death experience: ‘Don’t ever count the hammer out’

Mark Coleman is going to be OK.

The UFC Hall of Famer and former heavyweight champion issued a statement of gratitude through his daughter Kenzie’s Facebook on Friday after surviving a harrowing near-death experience while saving his parents from a house fire. Coleman had initially been intubated and sedated due to smoke inhalation that damaged his lungs, and early fears Tuesday morning were that the incident may be fatal, however the 59-year-old MMA pioneer overcame the odds to be alert, responsive, and breathing on his own by Thursday.

Coleman’s complete message can be read below.

Mark the hammer Coleman here. I want to first thank my higher power above without him this isn’t possible. Next I want to thank each and every one of you for the prayers, support, and generosity. I always knew I had the best fans around. What you have done for me and my family is truly remarkable. I also want to thank the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who saved my life. I can’t wait to take you all along with me during my recovery journey. You are all now apart of hammer house. I’m blessed and grateful my parents and I are walking out of this alive. I encourage you to do the things you want to do, better yourself, and cherish every moment. Tomorrow is not promised. Also, it breaks my heart to say this but rest in peace to my special dog hammer. If you followed me before all of this you knew he was my sidekick and best friend. We spent every day together and I will miss him so much. As always…sober is cool, carnivore diet, 9 ancestral tenets. Hammer house if 4 life. Are you in now? Don’t ever count the hammer out. I love you all

Coleman was awoken by his dog, Hammer, early Tuesday morning to find his parents’ home engulfed in flames. The former UFC champion was able to rescue both of his parents from the burning building, however he succumbed to smoke inhalation after venturing back inside the property to save Hammer, and was subsequently life-flighted from the scene.

Tragically, Hammer did not survive.

Coleman’s two daughters, Kenzie and Morgan, launched a GoFundMe on their father’s behalf to help pay for medical costs as Coleman continues to recover from his injuries. That GoFundMe has thus far raised more than $111,000 of support for the ex-champ.