UFC Vegas 88 weigh-in results: Three fighters miss weight

Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura are good to go for Saturday night.

Both Tuivasa and Tybura successfully hit the scale for the UFC Vegas 88 main event at Friday’s official weigh-ins, coming in at 265.5 pounds and 247 pounds respectively.

Tuivasa, the No. 8 ranked heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, looks to get back on track after suffering three consecutive defeats since finding himself on the verge of title contention just a few years ago. Likewise, Tybura, ranked No. 9 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is also hoping to rebound after being demolished by Tom Aspinall last July in just 73 seconds.

The co-main event bout, a welterweight scrap between Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa, is also official. Battle came in at 170 pounds, while Loosa availed himself of the one-pound allowance, tipping the scales at 171.

Three fighters on the undercard missed weight on their first attempts. Natan Levy (156.6) came in a half-pound over for his lightweight scrap against Mike Davis, Chelsea Chandler (137) came in one pound over for her bantamweight bout against Josiane Nunes, and Danny Silva (148.5) came in 2.5 pounds over for his featherweight title against Joshua Culibao.

All three fighters were not medically cleared to continue cutting weight and will thus be fined 20 percent of their respective purses.

Get the full UFC Vegas 88 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Tai Tuivasa (265.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

Bryan Battle (170) vs. Ange Loosa (171)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205)

Christian Rodriguez (145) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (145.5)

Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Bryan Barberena (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Natan Levy (156.5)* vs. Mike Davis (155)

Josiane Nunes (135) vs. Chelsea Chandler (137)**

Jafel Filho (125.5) vs. Ode Osbourne (125.5)

Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Danny Silva (148.5)***

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Mitch Ramirez (155.5)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Cory McKenna (115.5)

Charalampos Grigoriou (136) vs. Chad Anheliger (135)

*Levy missed weight by .5 pounds

**Chandler missed weight by one pound

***Silva missed weight by 2.5 pounds