Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Bo Nickal on UFC 300 main card — and why it’s not a bad choice

The UFC 300 lineup is, from start to finish, one of the best cards the promotion has ever put together. During Saturday’s UFC 299 event, the main card was revealed and it included the middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage — which didn’t sit well with a large number of MMA fans. But when you really look at the construction of the main card, it’s not a bad choice for a few reasons.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Nickal getting the main card bump for the historic card, and why it’s actually a good call when you really look at it. Additionally, listener questions include UFC fighter pay, the ongoing lawsuit against the UFC, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 88 event, what constitutes a star that has negotiating power in the UFC, matchmaking for Kevin Holland and Benoit Saint Denis following UFC 299, and much more.

